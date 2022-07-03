EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Down 10% Over Last Week

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 38.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $289,702.76 and $108.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,222.29 or 1.00043724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00041689 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00024565 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

