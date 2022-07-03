Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Edenred from €35.00 ($37.23) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edenred from €51.00 ($54.26) to €52.00 ($55.32) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Edenred from €52.00 ($55.32) to €54.20 ($57.66) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.24.

EDNMY opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Edenred has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.3462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

