Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.96. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 90.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.31% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

