Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the May 31st total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELROF. UBS Group dropped their target price on Elior Group from €6.60 ($7.02) to €3.30 ($3.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Elior Group from €3.10 ($3.30) to €3.00 ($3.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elior Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Shares of ELROF stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. Elior Group has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

