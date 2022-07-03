Elite Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,515,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $97.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

