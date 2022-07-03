Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 0.6% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

S&P Global stock opened at $343.33 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

