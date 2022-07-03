Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,194 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $71.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

