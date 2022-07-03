Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 526 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

