Elm Partners Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.12. 2,775,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,677. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

