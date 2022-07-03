Elm Partners Management LLC Has $25.52 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Elm Partners Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,168 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 2.54% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $25,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.12. The company had a trading volume of 138,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,507. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $70.41.

