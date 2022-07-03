Elm Partners Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Elm Partners Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,947 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises about 0.5% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 46,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,872 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4,093.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 80,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,846,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,722,840. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.