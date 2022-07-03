Elm Partners Management LLC Has $697,000 Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Elm Partners Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.98. The company had a trading volume of 38,849,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,353,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average is $81.16. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

