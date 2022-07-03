Elm Partners Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,236. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.74. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $157.99 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

