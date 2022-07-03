Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,949 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,157 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.29. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.46 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

