Empirical Finance LLC Buys 2,981 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,884 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

