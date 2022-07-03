Empirical Finance LLC Buys 2,986 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $122.63 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $336.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.