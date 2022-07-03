Empirical Finance LLC Buys 4,262 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

