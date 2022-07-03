Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 23,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in Danaher by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 1,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $258.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.30.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

