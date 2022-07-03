Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $22,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QMOM. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 193,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

Get Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of QMOM opened at $42.93 on Friday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.