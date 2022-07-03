Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 21,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 52.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 12.8% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 175,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 12.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.47.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $318.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $309.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

