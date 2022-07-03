Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,812 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $196,317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Zoetis by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,876,000 after purchasing an additional 541,656 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $174.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

