Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,934,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 13.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.35. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

