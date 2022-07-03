Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSE EPAC opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $27.52.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 141.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

