Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Up 44.6% in June

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,300 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the May 31st total of 243,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.97. 192,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

