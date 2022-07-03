EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -6.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

