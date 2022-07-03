Ergo Market Cap Reaches $61.36 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $61.36 million and $337,548.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00010064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,044.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,053.63 or 0.05532532 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00030036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00261544 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.81 or 0.00608119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.93 or 0.00540476 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00076142 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

