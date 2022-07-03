European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives $31.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.29.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, insider Jyoti A. Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Berg sold 200,000 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,125,000 shares of company stock worth $110,187,500. 6.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWCZ opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.08. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.57 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that European Wax Center will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

