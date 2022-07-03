Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,300 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 542,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
EVGN stock remained flat at $$0.77 on Friday. 97,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,308. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,615.59% and a negative return on equity of 45.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Evogene in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 88.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter.
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.
