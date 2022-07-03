Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,300 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 542,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

EVGN stock remained flat at $$0.77 on Friday. 97,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,308. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,615.59% and a negative return on equity of 45.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Evogene in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 88.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

