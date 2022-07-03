EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Update

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 208,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ:EZGO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 83,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,562. EZGO Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

Get EZGO Technologies alerts:

About EZGO Technologies (Get Rating)

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.