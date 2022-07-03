EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Update

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 208,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
NASDAQ:EZGO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 83,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,562. EZGO Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.
About EZGO Technologies (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EZGO Technologies (EZGO)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.