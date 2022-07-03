FairGame Market Capitalization Reaches $940,724.20 (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. FairGame has a market capitalization of $940,724.20 and $361,410.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001817 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00116731 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00052159 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007357 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

