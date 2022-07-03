Fantom (FTM) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001310 BTC on exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $643.35 million and approximately $95.53 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fantom has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Fantom Profile

Fantom is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

