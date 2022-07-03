Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Short Interest Up 29.6% in June

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,800 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 160,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.34. 72,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $435.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.40. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $102,317.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,159.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

