FedoraCoin (TIPS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FedoraCoin has a market cap of $609,400.44 and approximately $210.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00029766 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00263006 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002373 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000996 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000701 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

