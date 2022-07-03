Fei Protocol (FEI) Market Cap Achieves $426.10 Million

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00161404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.89 or 0.00777576 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00085152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016291 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

