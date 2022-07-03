FIO Protocol Market Cap Reaches $22.45 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $22.45 million and $1.41 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002303 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000221 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 799,263,955 coins and its circulating supply is 596,682,592 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

