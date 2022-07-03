First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $8.14 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

Shares of ORCL opened at $70.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.24. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock worth $232,873,884. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

