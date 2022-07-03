First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,452 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.