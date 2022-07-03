First Quadrant LLC CA Acquires New Shares in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $2.90 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

