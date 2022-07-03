First Quadrant LLC CA Buys 1,391 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

First Quadrant LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. JetBlue Airways comprises approximately 0.2% of First Quadrant LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Quadrant LLC CA’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 367,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 37,276.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 19.4% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 66.6% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. MKM Partners raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

