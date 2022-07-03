First Quadrant LLC CA Invests $37,000 in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

