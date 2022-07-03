First Quadrant LLC CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

First Quadrant LLC CA decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,606 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,056,000 after buying an additional 586,198 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $39,995,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,749,000 after buying an additional 359,665 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $22,012,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 893,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,877,000 after buying an additional 176,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $119.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.06. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $127.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.