First Quadrant LLC CA Makes New Investment in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $24.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $667.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $331.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

COWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

