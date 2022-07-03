First Quadrant LLC CA Makes New Investment in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,641,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 105.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 154,566 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,282.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 278,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 258,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 112,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FLGT opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average of $63.79. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $112.00.
In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $171,530 in the last three months. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.
