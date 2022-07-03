First Quadrant LLC CA Makes New Investment in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,641,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 105.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 154,566 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,282.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 278,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 258,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 112,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average of $63.79. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $171,530 in the last three months. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

