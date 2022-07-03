First Quadrant LLC CA Sells 206 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Quadrant LLC CA trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 0.2% of First Quadrant LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Quadrant LLC CA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in AutoZone by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in AutoZone by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,159.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,031.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,009.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,503.30 and a one year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.