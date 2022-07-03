First Quadrant LLC CA Sells 9,080 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

First Quadrant LLC CA trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of First Quadrant LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Quadrant LLC CA’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.