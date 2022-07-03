First Quadrant LLC CA Takes $36,000 Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,695 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ADT by 41.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 631,493 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 184,220 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADT in the third quarter worth $191,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADT in the third quarter worth $461,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in ADT by 128.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in ADT by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 452,269 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,886 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $6.29 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. ADT’s payout ratio is -48.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

