First Quadrant LLC CA Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Wedbush cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

