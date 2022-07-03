First Quadrant LLC CA Takes Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,223 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

PBI opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.