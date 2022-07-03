First Quadrant LLC CA Takes Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.89.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $558,107.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,308,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $46.34 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.02.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.