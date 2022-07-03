First Quadrant LLC CA Trims Stock Position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

First Quadrant LLC CA reduced its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,171 shares during the quarter. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN accounts for approximately 7.1% of First Quadrant LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Quadrant LLC CA owned about 0.11% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJP opened at $34.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $41.71.

